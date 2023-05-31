A Bexhill woman is furious after she said she was fined £100 for dropping a discarded cigarette end on the ground when she says she did not.

Leona Moon said she was sitting on a bench with a friend chatting when the incident unfolded.

She said: “I did have a cigarette but because I am disabled and can’t feel three of my fingers in one of my hands I put the cigarette end out under my shoe then placed it into my right hand before putting it in my pocket.

"I was carrying on taking to my friend when someone from the council came saying I’d put my cigarette on the ground. I said I hadn’t, as I’d put it out and placed the end in my pocket.

Leona Moon pictured on Bexhill seafront.

"They said they’d seen me put the cigarette butt on the ground and said it was a criminal offence. I said I’d put it out and it was burning my shoe so I scraped it then put it the end in my pocket.”

Leona, 54, added that the enforcement officer followed her along Bexhill seafront.

She added: “I said I can’t feel some of my fingers because of severed tendons and he said I’d have to pay the fine. He kept on asking my name and added he would call the police. My heart rate was going 10 to the dozen. I had a heart attack when I was 42. I felt I was going to have a panic attack.

"I have been stressed out since this happened.”

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on May 16, Leona said.

She added: “They will not give me back my money, even though I have got proof because the cigarette end burned my pocket when I put it in.”

Leona said Rother District Council should provide bins with ashtrays on the top, like other towns.

A Rother District Council spokesperson said: “Rother District Council began environmental enforcement in the summer of 2022 to tackle the growing issue of fly-tipping, littering and dog-fouling, which is a real blight on our district and costs our taxpayers more than £70,000 a year to clean up.

“Our enforcement officers can only deal with the situations they come across. If someone feels they have been issued a fixed penalty notice incorrectly they should, in the first instance, contact our enforcement contractor NES Ltd. Following this incident, we have reviewed the bodycam footage of the conversation between Ms Moon and our enforcement officer and have concluded that the enforcement officer acted properly.