Bidding war over Billingshurst property

The three-bedroom property in Groomsland Drive was one of 102 lots in the latest auction held by property auctioneers Clive Emson.
It was sold for £265,000 following competitive bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday (February 9).
Senior auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Our bidders could certainly see the potential in this property, as evidenced by the strong prior interest and sustained bidding.
“This 1950s style house is let to a statutory tenant who, we understand, has been in occupation since 1968.”
