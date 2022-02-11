Bidding war over Billingshurst property

The three-bedroom property in Groomsland Drive was one of 102 lots in the latest auction held by property auctioneers Clive Emson.

It was sold for £265,000 following competitive bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday (February 9).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Our bidders could certainly see the potential in this property, as evidenced by the strong prior interest and sustained bidding.

The sale of a Billingshurst property led to a bidding war

“This 1950s style house is let to a statutory tenant who, we understand, has been in occupation since 1968.”