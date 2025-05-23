Bife Grill in Haywards Heath has a winning formula in the kitchen and on the track

Bife Grill has arrived in Haywards Heath. Their authentic Argentine steakhouse brings the finest cuts of grass-fed beef, expertly grilled to perfection, along with a selection of traditional dishes and fine wines. Whether you’re craving a perfectly cooked steak or a taste of Argentina, join them for an unforgettable dining experience.

Bife Haywards Heath owner Celine Dix has brought it some highly qualified staff to help them provide the very best food and service. Their Chef has worked for the Premier League and international footballer Sergio Aguero, the Gucci family and even the Pope.

"Bife Grill Haywards Heath offers an unforgettable dining experience at our authentic Argentine steakhouse. Savour the best of Argentine cuisine and traditional flavours, and experience the rich Asado culture right here in Haywards Heath. Whether it’s a special occasion or a casual night out, we look forward to welcoming you and making your meal truly memorable. We take pride in serving only the highest quality, grass-fed Black Label beef from Argentina, ensuring a rich, tender, and flavourful dining experience. Each cut is carefully selected and expertly prepared to bring out the best in every bite. Indulge in the unparalleled taste and quality of our premium steaks".

But they are not the only driving forces in the business, Celine's son Oskar works at the restaurant and is also a racing driver, and recently won the Porsche Championship. He was on the podium in sixteen of the eighteen races, he won the championship being the youngest driver, and he'll be racing in the biggest GT4 series later this year, competing against BMW, Mercedes and Aston Martin. So starting the business in Haywards Heath will enable Bife to be able sponsor Oskar, and hopefully give him the opportunity to maximise his undoubted ability, and achieve his goal in motorsport.

The food at Bife is exceptional. For starters you can't go wrong ordering empanadas, the traditional Argentine pastries are delicious, you can order two for £ 8.00, or select the tasting option which gives you a selection of six for £ 21.00, perfect for two people. For the main course a Bife Grill Box is a very good choice, you have a selection of cuts and they sizzling and are brought to you on a tabletop charcoal grill. This serves two and includes Prime Rump cuts, Churrasco, Thin Skirt, 2 Chorizos and two side dishes of your choice - one of which should be the creamed spinach, it was amazing.

The restaurant boasts outdoor eating as well as in, and its aspect gives it the benefit of enjoying the summer sun into the early evening. All the staff were very friendly and attentive, and the restaurant played relaxing music. A restaurant perfect for couples or groups.

The restaurant is open from 12-10pm Tuesdays to Saturdays, and 12-4pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays

You can book online or call 01444 715 535

Bife, 56-58 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 3AL

