Big event planned in Worthing as former councillor returns on UK Coastline Walk for RNLI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Antony Brown, a former Worthing councillor, and his wife Sally, who worked at Worthing Leisure Centre for 28 years, have covered more than 4,200 miles so far and will have passed the 5,000 mark by the time they arrive in Worthing at Easter.

They moved to Cornwall in 2022 and set off on their UK Coastline Walk 2023-24 from Bude on May 15 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: "What better way to celebrate our 60th year than a 12-month walk around Britain. We first had the idea when we walked the Cornish coast path in 2015. We couldn't just do the walk for 'fun', that seemed wrong, so we decided to raise funds for charity along the way."

Antony Brown, a former Worthing councillor, and his wife Sally, who worked at Worthing Leisure Centre for 28 years, are walking the entire coastline of the UK, raising money for the RNLI for its 200th anniversary

Over years of planning, they set themselves exactly one year to complete the 'crazy' challenge and return home before they were both 60.

A crowdfunding appeal was set up to help pay for vital equipment needed to continue the walk and out-of-pocket expenses such as camping fees.

Antony and Sally have travelled clockwise through England, Wales and Scotland, without any rest days planned, and hope to complete the circuit by May 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antony said: "We are now over 4,200 miles into the 6,000-mile journey. By the time we get to Worthing at Easter that will be over 5,000 miles."

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman will be supporting their Walk With Us for RNLI event on Easter Monday, April 1, and will be at the start line to see everyone off.

Antony and Sally hope people will join them as they walk 16 miles from Worthing Pier to Bognor Regis Pier, either for just part of the walk or all the way to Bognor.

Supporters are requested to wear something orange or dark blue, as these are the colours of the RNLI, and to donate any funds raised for the day to their appeal to mark the charity's 200th year of lifesaving. Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/page/ukcoastwalk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple said: "As this is a coast walk, we wanted to support charities that help save lives amongst coastal communities. We have chosen RNLI as our national charity. Our local charity is Cornwall Air Ambulance."

Sally lived in Worthing for most of her life. Her first full-time job was at Worthing Travel, in Goring Road, and when that closed in 1994, she went to work at Worthing Leisure Centre. She started as a word processor operator on a 12-month contract but went on to build up a strong following for the variety of fitness classes she taught over nearly three decades.

Antony served as a borough councillor for Salvington ward in the late 1990s. He ran the club shop for Worthing FC for a number of years and acted as commercial manager for the transitional period when George Dowell took over the club in Woodside Road. More recently, Antony set up Worthing's first escape room, Time Lock in Ham Road.