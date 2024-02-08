Fawkes was abandoned and needs a loving new home.

Fawkes, who is three years old, found himself at the rehoming centre through no fault of his own after his previous owner moved away and left him to fend for himself, said Sheryl, from the RSPCA centre.

She added: “He keeps getting overlooked because he's a black cat. Fawkes is shy initially, however, once he gets to know you, he is an absolute love bug, and wants nothing more than a lap to sit on and lots of cuddles.

