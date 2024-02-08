Big hearted abandoned cat in need of a loving home in the Hastings area
Fawkes, who is three years old, found himself at the rehoming centre through no fault of his own after his previous owner moved away and left him to fend for himself, said Sheryl, from the RSPCA centre.
She added: “He keeps getting overlooked because he's a black cat. Fawkes is shy initially, however, once he gets to know you, he is an absolute love bug, and wants nothing more than a lap to sit on and lots of cuddles.
"He’s a real gentle giant, with a heart of gold, and not a bad bone in his body. Fawkes is looking for a quiet home with a safe garden. He may be able to live with older children. If you are looking for an affectionate lap cat and could offer Fawkes a loving home then please contact RSPCA Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre on 01424 752121.”