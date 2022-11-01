The lounge, called the Bognor Regis Action Group (BRAG), is on West Street in Bognor Regis, in the site which previously housed Bognor’s Radio Respect.

After opening four weeks ago, the space is intended to function as a kind of community lounge, combating the lingering effects of loneliness and social isolation in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Although there’s plenty of scope to visit BRAG for a tea, coffee and a chat, organiser Danny Dawes said a number of exciting projects are in the pipeline, including workshops with local artists, as well as support sessions for those dealing with grief, loneliness, loss or addiction.

The team at the Bognor Regis Action Group

Mr Dawes, who also works as a director of Grandads Front Room on High Street, hopes to fund the project with donations from the community and said the space is all about brining people together.

"People were so isolated during the lockdown and a lot of people are still locked into that mentality. Not everyone can afford to go out and spend £3 on a Costa. But here you can have a cup of tea or a coffee and if you want to put something in the honesty box, you can, but if you can’t afford to, you don’t have to. It’s about seeing people coming together and growing.

The space will also give local artists, many of whom will be hosting the workshops, a chance to sell their work.

"Art is very therapeutic,” said one participating artist Ria. “It calms people down and gets them thinking.”

