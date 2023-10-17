Big Sleep Out is a big success as it returns to Chichester Cathedral
Taking place on October 14, the event sees fundraisers sleeping out in the cold for a night, using creatively designed cardboard boxes and sleeping bags for warmth. The event is intended to recreate the challenges of rough sleeping in order to inspire change and raise money to support the city’s most vulnerable people.
More then that, though, it is also an event unto itself, with plenty of entertainment and festivities designed to keep spirits high and gloved fingers warm.
This year’s event featured a show by magician David Croucher, a dazzling performance by local performers from the Dance and Beyond dance school, and live music by local jazz artists.
"The BIG Sleep Out does not aim to replicate homelessness but it will get you out of your comfort zone and give you a small insight into the harsh realities of rough sleeping," a spokesperson said.
"Not just an event, the Sleep Out offers a chance to come together, create lasting memories, and make a real impact.”
Among the community groups and individuals taking part was James Vivian, a Liberal Democrat on the City Council, who made clear that his experience was nothing compared to the ordeal of rough sleeping, but hoped his participation would help make a difference: “In participating in the Big Sleep Out, I’m hoping to play even a small part in preventing someone from having to sleep rough this year.”
Formed in 1989 with the aim of relieving homelessness across the Chichester and Arun Districts, Stonepillow is a Chichester-based charity with a vital purpose. The Big Sleepout is one of its biggest fundraising events of the year and and an important part of its visibility in the city. With the cost of living crisis continuing to push vulnerable people over the edge into poverty, it’s more important than ever. Over the last five years, the number of people using its services has increased by 123 per cent to 430, with a corresponding 50 per cent increase in usage of its day hubs.