Bignor Park-based Ned Bigham offers take on "morality, derision and peace"

The duo have previously released four albums – or strictly two albums, with a vocal and orchestral version of each. For Anti Atlas, Ned is hoping to release an EP before Christmas and then maybe another EP after Christmas, working towards an album: “With streaming on Spotify it is all about releasing singles and putting them together as EPs , and I have found that if you have already got a body of work all ready for release, then it works quite well. I think if you didn't have that body of work ready to go, then the pressure would be quite suffocating. It has certainly worked well for us.”

Ned added: “Really it began with me experimenting with orchestral samples of Mahler. I'm a big fan of his. I was trying looping them and adding beats and they just took on a life of their own. I played the ideas to Chris and he really liked what was happening and helped me finish them off and brought in a couple of cool studio guys. So really it was just me coming across some samples on my own and experimenting, revisiting some of the classic romantic composers but I was careful to use only samples from composers who died more than 70 years ago for copyright reasons but that meant working with some fascinating music from the late-19th and early-20th century. It is quite a treasure trove. The only restriction with sampling is that it is really like a collage. You're limited to what your collage snippets are. You can't compose in the same way that you do orchestrally, note after note. It is more a question of composing with blocks. You can't just change one note. You have to go with what is there. It is perhaps a bit more like collage painting, like Picasso or David Hockney. And it is fascinating. You feel a bit more like a collector or an assembler sometimes. It feels more like a jigsaw puzzle and that's really part of what makes it so interesting.”