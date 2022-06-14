Biker's Bognor Regis shindig is a big hit

Taking place at the Newtown Social Club, the annual ‘Bad Wabbits Shindig’ featured food, live music, drinks and more as members of the club came together to fundraise for Sussex Stolen Motorcycles; a county-wide charity which collects and recovers stolen motorcycles.

The group is still tallying up the final fundraising total but, for the time being, one thing is certain: the shindig was a success.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We had more Facebook posts this year, compared to other years, from people saying how brilliant it was, how much they enjoyed themselves and how friendly everyone was,” said ‘Head Wabbit’ Peter May.

The Bad Wabbits Shindig. Photo by Jane D'arcy Pritchard

"Although we did run a shindig last year, this is the first big one post-lockdowns. Last year’s event was short notice, because all of a sudden we were out of lockdown and we could, but we would have liked to have done more planning for it and the like. So, this year it was good to see so many people out and about again.”

Alongside the afternoon’s entertainments, six bands covering a range of genres, attracting a number of residents not affiliated with the Bad Wabbits themselves. That meant even more money for Sussex Stolen Motorcycles – a cause close to the biker group’s heart.

"We do a different charity every year, and for most of the year, it’s been nothing related to motorcycles at all. It’s been children’s charities or armed forces charities, so this is the first time we’ve done something related to motorcycling,” Mr May said.

“The vast majority of people these days own a motor vehicle of some sort, but motorcyclists tend to band together, because for a lot of us it’s not just a mode of transport it’s a way of life. So, obviously, if it gets stolen. It’s like a big part of you has been taken away.”

The Bad Wabbit Shindig

Mr May has also thanked the Newtown Social Club, on Greencourt Drive for agreeing to host the shindig.

"The club are always helpful and accommodating,” he said. “They host us every year and they’re always really happy to have us.”