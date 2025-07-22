Bikers ride out for loacl charities

On Saturday 9th August, Horsham Motorcycle Group are taking part in a fundraising event to help two local charity groups - Ten Little Toes Baby Bank and Moonstones. Ten Little Toes Baby Bank was set up by JoJo Petty in 2017, she said "We're supporting families in West Sussex with children from zero to twelve years old, this can be anything from clothing to nappies, and wipes, from cots to prams." Jojo said "We're massively grateful to Carl and the Horsham MotorCycle Group (HMG) for organising the run on 9th August."

Amanda Lusted, also from Ten Little Toes said "The bikes will depart from The Star in Roffey, Horsham at around 12.15pm. They'll ride out to Ceasefire Cafe in Yapton, then on to Queen’s Head at West Chiltington before heading back to The Star around 4pm. There'll be family fun events at the Star from 11.30am with all sorts of activities going on throughout the day, including face painting, bouncy castle, raffle, auction, BBQ and much more."

The other charity that will benefit from the ride is Moonstones, which was set up by Kerry McGarrigle in 2021. She said she realised there was a need to help people get back on their feet when she came across three people who had been placed in a local hostel, and they literally didn't have anything. After speaking to them she discovered that all three of them had fled domestic abuse, and she said "While the local authority had given them a hostel room, what they don't provide you with are those basic items, like bedding, towels, cutlery, a dinner set." So she founded Moonstones, supporting individuals and family units around Crawley and the wider area, with care packages.

If you would like to take part in the bike ride it's a £20 per head donation, which includes a burger or hotdog upon the return to the The Star pub in Roffey. Registration starts at 11.30am on the day, the ride will be marshalled, and it will again be 125cc friendly. Or you can just turn up on the day and enjoy all the other fundraising events at The Star

Carl from HMG shared this link to the event https://www.facebook.com/share/19eKDDigM7/

1 . Jojo Petty (Ten Little Toes Baby Bank), Kerrie McGarrigle (Moonstones) and Carl from Horsham Motorcycle Group. SR2507211 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Jojo Petty (Ten Little Toes Baby Bank), Kerrie McGarrigle (Moonstones) and Carl from Horsham Motorcycle Group. SR2507211 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

2 . Jojo Petty (Ten Little Toes Baby Bank) SR2507211 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Jojo Petty (Ten Little Toes Baby Bank) SR2507211 Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards