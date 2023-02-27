Edit Account-Sign Out
Bikers ride to mark one year since outbreak of Ukraine war

More than a hundred bikes rode from Littlehampton to Brighton yesterday (Saturday, February 25) to mark a year since the outbreak of the Ukraine war.

By Joe Stack
7 hours ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 3:32pm

﻿Members of Second II None motorcycle set off on their ‘Ride for Ukraine’ from the Shell Garage in Littlehampton at 9am to head towards Brighton.

More than 100 bikers took part with riders joining from across the area.

Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24 last year.

