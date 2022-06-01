Biker's Shindig in Bognor Regis will raise money for stolen motorcycles

Organised by the Bad Wabbits Crew, the meet-up is set to take place on Saturday, June 11 at the Newtown Sports and Social Club.

Festivities start at noon and the event is expected to wrap up around midnight. Members of the public are more than welcome and music will cover a range of genres – including punk, indie rock and heavy metal – performed by bands from across the UK.

Proceeds from the Bad Wabbit Shindig usually go to a cause close to the group’s heart and this year is no different, with donations going to Sussex Stolen Motorcycles – a charity committed to reuniting bikers with their stolen rides.

