Biker's Shindig in Bognor Regis will raise money for stolen motorcycles

Live music, games stalls, hot food, cheap drinks will be on offer at a charity ‘shindig’ organised by a Bognor Regis biker's group.

By Connor Gormley
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 9:18 am

Organised by the Bad Wabbits Crew, the meet-up is set to take place on Saturday, June 11 at the Newtown Sports and Social Club.

Festivities start at noon and the event is expected to wrap up around midnight. Members of the public are more than welcome and music will cover a range of genres – including punk, indie rock and heavy metal – performed by bands from across the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Proceeds from the Bad Wabbit Shindig usually go to a cause close to the group’s heart and this year is no different, with donations going to Sussex Stolen Motorcycles – a charity committed to reuniting bikers with their stolen rides.

The Bad Wabbit Shindig is set for June 11

“It’s all about the community spirit,” said organiser Alexandra Ratcliffe. “We want to bring everyone together and do something nice for a lot of people.”