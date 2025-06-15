Bikes ban in place on trains for London to Brighton bike ride

Southern railway news.

Non-folding bikes have been banned on trains in the Brighton area today (Sunday June 15), while the London to Brighton bike ride takes place.

The restriction is in place all day, and covers any station south of south of Haywards Heath, west of Lewes, and east of Shoreham-by-Sea, according to Southern Railway.

Bikes are usually allowed on off-peak services on weekdays and weekends, but, when large cycling events involving hundreds or even thousands of participants are taking place, service providers like Thameslink and Southern often choose to introduce restrictions, in order to keep services clear, safe and pleasant for regular users, and to avoid blockages caused by too many bikes.