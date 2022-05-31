Billingshurst baker makes Jubilee cakes fit for a Queen

Creative Clare has made an edible regal image of Her Majesty, along with a canine cake in the shape of one of the Queen’s favourite corgi dogs to help celebrate the Jubilee.

The cakes are now on display in the window of Carmela’s Deli in Horsham’s Carfax as part of the eatery’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The cakes took Clare six days to complete and not only do they look good enough to eat “they’re all edible,” said Clare.

Billingshurst baker Clare Francis with her cakes fit for a queen and Carmela Deli owner Rosella Raciti

Clare first started making cakes after buying some cupcakes for her daughter’s seventh birthday then realising: “I could do that.”

And it wasn’t long before she branched out to making many more gorgeous gateaux.

Her creations include cakes for all sorts of occasions from weddings and birthdays to Halloween, Christmas – and more.