Initiated by Billingshurst Emergency Assistance Team (BEAT) and facilitated by Latimer, thedevelopment arm of the Clarion Housing Group, a Public Access Defibrillator site has been unveiledin Challen Street at Amblehurst Green.

In memory of Martin May-Hills, BEAT, a group of inspirational volunteer Community First Responders who attend medical emergencies in conjunction with the ambulance service, worked together with Stephanie May-Hills, Martin’s widow, to raise money for the lifesaving equipment.

BEAT has worked alongside Stephanie to increase the number of defibrillators in the local area in tribute to Martin, who sadly passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest at just 32 years old.

Stephanie has raised an incredible £11,000 to make this happen and raise money for SADS UK, a charity that helps to prevent premature loss of life and improve the lives of those adversely affected by cardiac arrhythmia.

Paul Berry, Chairman of BEAT, Gareth Liley, Clarion Neighbourhood Response Manager, Tom May, Stephanie May-Hills and Susannah Jones, Clarion Neighbourhood Response Officer. Photo credit: Simon Jacobs

The need for an electrical supply makes installing the devices in residential areas a challenge, so this new site marks a significant achievement for Stephanie’s fundraising initiative.

She said: “After losing Martin so suddenly, I just want to do something to help prevent another family going through what we have and do something positive. I’m just so incredibly pleased that we can get this defibrillator installed in the centre of Amblehurst Green. We will continue our mission to install new defibrillator sites around all local areas.”

Paul Berry, a Community First Responder and the Chair of BEAT comments: “Since 2006, BEAT has helped set up around 30 public access sites in Billingshurst and the surrounding area. This particular location in Amblehurst Green provides a brilliant spot for this equipment.”

He added: “We are so grateful that, thanks to Steph, SADS UK and Latimer, we are able to set up another public access site. We are so humbled by Steph’s bravery and determination since she lost Martin at such a young age. This site, and others we have planned as a result of Steph’s fundraising, will be a lasting legacy to Martin’s memory.”

