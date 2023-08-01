Billingshurst Lions New President

Billingshurst & District Lions Club recently held their traditional Handover Lunch when Peter Coleman was installed as the new President for 2023/24, receiving the Chain of Office from outgoing President Michael Snell at the Bat & Ball Country Pub and Restaurant at Wisborough Green.

Peter thanked Michael for successfully guiding the Club for the previous 12 months, especially in liaising with Lions Club International regarding essential distribution of the funding the Club provides to LCI for international disasters.

Peter is a farmer and business owner who previously worked for many years at Brinsbury College on Stane Street, specialising in Machine operations and Legislative training. 25 years ago he set up his own operation, Accredited Plant Training, at the farm, specialising in Construction Plant Training and Testing for industry, specifically for excavators, dumpers, rollers, tractors and telescopic handler forklifts.

Peter joined Billingshurst Lions in March 1991, receiving his 30 Year Long Service Chevron at a previous Handover in 2021. He was encouraged to join by Gerry Blakeborough, after learning about the great work the Club did in fund-raising for local needs, believing that it’s great to put something back into society to help others, recognising the camaraderie involved and the friendship he found at social events.

Outgoing President Michael Snell congratulating Peter Coleman on taking office for the coming year.

Peter is no stranger to the role of President, having previously held the office in 2016/17. Needless to say, he has been the Club’s Health and Safety Officer for many years. Peter’s been involved in many of the Club’s past ventures, especially storing and preparing Santa’s Sleigh at the farm until it sadly collapsed after 43 years service, to be replaced by the current ‘Flying Bedstead’ bringing Christmas cheer each year to Billingshurst and the surrounding villages.

Looking forward to the coming year, President Peter said: “I am particularly delighted to be starting my second period in office during our 50th year since the Club was Chartered in 1974 and I look forward to working with a great team of enthusiastic Lions and supporting the excellent work they all do for the benefit of the local community, bearing in mind that all Lions are volunteers.”