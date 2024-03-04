Billingshurst primary school supports Women in Construction Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bewley has a programme planned to facilitate interactive presentations at school assemblies, career days, and site visits, providing insight into the diverse roles that contribute to the building of new homes and communities.

Bewley visited Loxwood Primary School, Billingshurst, to launch the campaign which is just a few miles from its latest new housing development in Alfold. The school children found out about a wide range of roles in housebuilding including sales and marketing, land, customer service, commercial, technical, land, finance, HR, IT and site-based jobs.

Andrew Brooks, Managing Director of Bewley Homes, explained the reasons for the new campaign: “Women in Construction Week provides an ideal platform to inspire the next generation of female talent. Bewley Homes recognises the importance of breaking down stereotypes and fostering an inclusive environment within the construction industry.”

Andrew added: "There is a huge variety of positions and roles that all housebuilders need and that’s the exciting message. The industry has to find a way of grabbing the attention of younger children before they decide on a different career path that might not suit them as much.

“We are now attracting female talent in all areas of our industry and it’s crucial to keep pushing out the message about the wide range of roles on offer in housebuilding. It really can be a fulfilling career for the right person – both male and female. Our campaign has been designed to help inspire a future generation of female professionals in the construction industry.”

Fi Dowley, Head Teacher of Loxwood Primary School, near Billingshurst, expressed her enthusiasm for Bewley Homes' initiative: "We are thrilled to team up with Bewley Homes for this important campaign during Women in Construction Week. I think many of the pupils would probably wrongly assume that housebuilding is more to do with being outside working on-site and it’s been refreshing to hear about the many other roles available.

