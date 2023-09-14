Billingshurst woman's charity ball in memory of husband Martin who died from SADS, aged just 32 years old

Stephanie May-Hills is holding a Moonlight and Martinis Charity Ball on Saturday 30th September. Set in the heart of the South Downs, Stephanie has organised this event in memory of her husband Martin who died suddenly and unexpectedly at only 32yrs old. His death was put down to Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, SADS.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Poignantly, the charity ball will be held at Tottington Manor Hotel in West Sussex, which is where Stephanie and Martin were married. The Hotel have generously donated the venue for the evening.

Stephanie has organised an evening of glamour, delicious food, fabulous entertainment and dancing, as well as guest entertainers DJ Paul Fish, a live charity auction and raffles prizes; all wrapped up in one sparkling evening. A hundred people have bought tickets to attend the Moonlight and Martini’s Charity Ball and pay tribute to Martin in support of SADS UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Jolly MBE, SADS UK said: “We thank Stephanie for the significant support she has extended to SADS UK. The sudden and unexpected death of a young person to SADS is absolutely tragic. The charity funds research into conditions that may cause SADS to inform and understand more about how these premature deaths can be prevented’.

Martin May-Hills died from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) aged just 32 yrs old

Stephanie said: "I have been completely overwhelmed by everyone's support and generosity, with making 'Moonlight & Martinis' become a reality. We have so many amazing auction & raffles prizes, which will help raise vital funds for SADS UK. We also have a special guest to do the auction in the form of Jack 'The Lad' Hayes from More Sussex Radio! I'm sure it will be a fantastic night and such a great way to remember Martin - forever the party animal!" I extend my thanks to our generous sponsors, including Tottington Manor Hotel, Careline Live.”

Other sponsors of the Ball include:

Fowlers Estate Agents, Billingshurst

Forget Me Not Event Hire

Walton Plant Hire

May & Son Landscapes LTD

East Mews Dental Care

Twinkle & Sparkle Balloons

Lawton & Dawe Properties

All Things Floral

The sudden death of a child, young person or healthy adult is traumatic and devastating.

SADS UK offers support to many families and individuals who have lost loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to make a donation towards the Moonlight and Martini’s Charity Ball, please see Stephanie’s Justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/stephanie-may-hills-1693944106637