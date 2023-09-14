Billingshurst woman's charity ball in memory of husband Martin who died from SADS, aged just 32 years old
Poignantly, the charity ball will be held at Tottington Manor Hotel in West Sussex, which is where Stephanie and Martin were married. The Hotel have generously donated the venue for the evening.
Stephanie has organised an evening of glamour, delicious food, fabulous entertainment and dancing, as well as guest entertainers DJ Paul Fish, a live charity auction and raffles prizes; all wrapped up in one sparkling evening. A hundred people have bought tickets to attend the Moonlight and Martini’s Charity Ball and pay tribute to Martin in support of SADS UK.
Anne Jolly MBE, SADS UK said: “We thank Stephanie for the significant support she has extended to SADS UK. The sudden and unexpected death of a young person to SADS is absolutely tragic. The charity funds research into conditions that may cause SADS to inform and understand more about how these premature deaths can be prevented’.
Stephanie said: "I have been completely overwhelmed by everyone's support and generosity, with making 'Moonlight & Martinis' become a reality. We have so many amazing auction & raffles prizes, which will help raise vital funds for SADS UK. We also have a special guest to do the auction in the form of Jack 'The Lad' Hayes from More Sussex Radio! I'm sure it will be a fantastic night and such a great way to remember Martin - forever the party animal!" I extend my thanks to our generous sponsors, including Tottington Manor Hotel, Careline Live.”
Other sponsors of the Ball include:
Fowlers Estate Agents, Billingshurst
Forget Me Not Event Hire
Walton Plant Hire
May & Son Landscapes LTD
East Mews Dental Care
Twinkle & Sparkle Balloons
Lawton & Dawe Properties
All Things Floral
The sudden death of a child, young person or healthy adult is traumatic and devastating.
SADS UK offers support to many families and individuals who have lost loved ones.
If you would like to make a donation towards the Moonlight and Martini’s Charity Ball, please see Stephanie’s Justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/stephanie-may-hills-1693944106637
For further information about the work of SADS UK please contact SADS UK on 01277 811215, email: [email protected] website: www.sadsuk.org.