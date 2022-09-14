Bin collections in Chichester to be skipped on Bank Holiday

Chichester District Council have announced changes to this month’s bin collection following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Chichester District Council said no bins would be collected on the Bank Holiday Monday (September 19), which has been called to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Instead, the bins will be collected at the next fortnightly collection on Monday, October 3 – a month after the last bins were collected.

The council said: “A Bank Holiday has been declared for Monday as the country comes together for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. Due to this, Chichester District Council's offices will be closed on this day as a mark of respect.

“Waste and recycling services will not be operating across West Sussex on Monday, September 19.

"Chichester District Council is putting additional resources in place to collect any excess waste or recycling on the next fortnightly collection date (Monday, October 3) for those affected in its area.

"Due to this, the council is asking residents affected to place any additional waste in a bag at the side of their bin on this date. The council apologises for any inconvenience this causes and thanks residents for their cooperation in these exceptional circumstances.

"To manage your waste before your next collection, please visit your nearest recycling centre.”