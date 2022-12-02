Bin strikes could go ahead across Chichester district in January and February

Refuse and recycling staff across the Chichester district are considering strike action early next year.

Bins piled up in Brighton earlier this year. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Members the union GMB voted to consider strike action in January and February if employers, Chichester District Council, refuses to increase pay.

The vote for strike action was supported by a 95.65 per cent of those voting, and off a turnout of almost 75 per cent.

If the strikes go ahead, they will last two weeks. No dates have been confirmed.

Mark Turner, GMB B50 Branch Secretary said: “GMB members have clearly backed their claim for better pay. GMB union stand ready to negotiate to achieve it - all we need now is for the Council to want a resolution which our members can accept and this could be resolved before Christmas.

“Otherwise - and we hope that it won’t be necessary to action the strike notices in the first place – rubbish will start to pile up as the strike action starts to have an impact on all kerbside collections.”

Chichester District Council is urging its refuse, recycling and cleansing staff to reconsider potential plans for industrial action, after GMB Union members voted in favour of considering this in the New Year.Cllr Penny Plant, cabinet member for the environment and Chichester contract services at Chichester District Council: “We hugely value our waste, recycling and cleansing staff and the work that they do and so we are extremely disappointed that some members of staff have voted in favour of industrial action.“Our waste, recycling and cleansing staff have already received between a 7.9 per cent and 10 per cent pay-rise this year, and they will be given an extra annual leave day from April 2023. We have also been carrying out a further review of their pay and have a meeting scheduled with the GMB Union to discuss this.“Like everyone else, the council is finding the current financial climate incredibly challenging. We have made it clear to the unions that protecting vital community services and treating our staff equally and fairly are top priorities for us.“We are committed to continuing talks with the union and hope for an early resolution of this matter. However, we also want to assure residents that we will do everything we can to minimise disruption should industrial action take place.”

Gary Palmer, GMB Regional Organiser said: “All across the South coast and beyond, GMB members working in the waste and recycling sector have taken the praise and thanks they received for working through the pandemic and turned it into a pay rise that reflects their true value in the workplace.

“It is only right the hard and dirty work they do clearing and collecting our waste is translated into a decent pay rate for all. We intend to sit down with management next week, so let’s hope it leads to a serious offer we can present to members, but I guess that’s not our in our gift.

“What we do know is this matter must be resolved prior to Christmas, or we have no choice other than to issue strike notices for mid-January.”