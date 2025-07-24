Bird flu cases identified in Eastbourne

Cases of bird flu have been identified in Eastbourne, the council has confirmed.

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) said cases of Avian Influenza have been identified in wild birds near the town centre.

In rare cases, bird flu can affect humans.

The authority has issued advice to help prevent the disease from spreading:

Stock image of gull. Credit: Pixabay/NickyPe

• Keep to the footpath

• Keep dogs on leads

• Do not feed wild waterfowl

• Do not pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds

• Do not touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings

• If you keep poultry or other birds, wash your hands and clean and disinfect your footwear before tending to your birds

An ESCC spokesperson said: “If you spot a sick or dead bird do not touch it. Bird flu, or avian flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds - in rare cases, it can affect humans.

"Please report dead swans, geese, or ducks, or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey to Defra’s GB Helpline: 03459 335577 or you can also report online: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds.”

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has been contacted for a comment.