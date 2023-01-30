On Monday, January 23, pupils from Birdham CE Primary made the journey up to London to sing at The O2 for Young Voices 2023.
Teachers Mrs Ellis and the choir had been busy rehearsing the songs that the children would perform for weeks, ready for the big day.
The students were all excited to sing with Heather Small and their headteacher, Mr McCadden who also went with them, said they certainly did themselves 'proud'.
The children had an amazing day practising with thousands of other children before the concert in the evening at the O2.
The children were well supported by lots of parents who came to watch them perform on stage and sing a number of songs, who all said that it was a fantastic experience, both for the children, and members of the audience as well.