Birdham CE Primary students made the trip to London to sing at the O2.

On Monday, January 23, pupils from Birdham CE Primary made the journey up to London to sing at The O2 for Young Voices 2023.

Teachers Mrs Ellis and the choir had been busy rehearsing the songs that the children would perform for weeks, ready for the big day.

The students were all excited to sing with Heather Small and their headteacher, Mr McCadden who also went with them, said they certainly did themselves 'proud'.

The children had an amazing day practising with thousands of other children before the concert in the evening at the O2.