Birdwatchers in Bognor Regis have spoken out after the developers of a 400 home site in Pagham applied to discharge conditions mandating the introduction of mitigation sites for Bren geese effected by the building.

The controversial development was approved back in 2018 and stands to displace some 3,000 Brent Geese from a traditional winter foraging site. As a result, one of the conditions for approval was the introduction of mitigation sites which the geese could use instead.

Since approval, three sites near the development have been seeded with winter wheat in order to attract geese, and developers are now petitioning to have the condition dispelled on the grounds that their measures were successful.

But local birdwatchers have come out in force to argue otherwise. They say they have been monitoring the three sites since 2019, and have found very few geese. From 2019 to 2020, they say they recorded zero geese across 75 visits. From 2020 to 2021, they visited the sites 21 times and recorded geese on five occasions, and no geese were recorded at any point from 2021 to 2022.

Birdwatchers speak out as plan for 400 homes in Pagham set to displace wildlife. Pictured: Bernie Forbes, Dorian Mason, Tracy Bain, Chris Janman, Andy House, Nikki Roadhouse, Chris Wild, Les Phillips, Jim Weston.

In a letter sent to the Bognor Regis Observer, they said the developers had been ‘unable to provide a shred of evidence’ to support their claims to success, and criticised Arun District Council for entertaining the application.

“What is more worrying is that officers at Arun Planning Office seem prepared to consider this claim rather than dismiss it out of hand. Why introduce conditions to planning consent if you are not prepared to enforce them?” they said.

"We, the local birdwatchers have all objected to Arun District Council and strongly requested them not to allow this crucial condition to be discharged. We urge local people to also express their feelings to officials at Arun.”

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “Conditions were attached to the outline permission regarding details that need to be agreed

concerning plans to mitigate any impact upon the geese. These details have now been

submitted (P/188/22/DOC) and are being assessed.

“We have received a number of representations objecting to the form of the proposed

mitigation. We are currently awaiting the views of the council’s own ecology consultants and

those of Natural England. When we have their views, the council will conclude its

assessment of the application.”

