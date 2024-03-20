Bishop of Lewes blesses foundation stone at Lancing church to mark centenary

The Right Rev Will Hazlewood was at St Michael and All Angels, in South Street, on Sunday to mark the centenary, following in the footsteps of one of his predecessors.

The foundation stone was laid on March 18, 1924, by the then Bishop of Lewes, Henry Southwell, in a ceremony which marked the culmination of a 40-year wait since plans were first proposed for a new church in South Lancing.

Father Felix Smith, vicar of St Michael’s, said: "We tried to follow as much of the original service as we could, so included two hymns we know were sung 100 years ago and the same psalm, but with a new setting by our organist and choirmaster Aedan Kerney."

Bishop Hazlewood led a ceremony of thanksgiving and rededication of the stone, which is situated at the front of the church as it faces South Street.

Following the rededication of the stone, the Bishop and congregation made their way into the church for a service of Holy Communion with further special hymns and prayers.

An exhibition of photographs and newspaper cuttings from 1881 when a church was first proposed, up until the laying of the foundation stone, was also on display.

Further centenary celebrations will include a visit from the Bishop of Chichester in December to mark the centenary of the consecration of the church and a musical event in September with the Boundstone Chorus and Worthing Salvation Army Band, compered by BBC Songs of Praise presenter Pam Rhodes.

It is also hoped to work with local schools and history groups to look at how Lancing has changed over the past 100 years.

1 . St Michael and All Angels The Bishop of Lewes blessing the foundation stone Photo: St Michael and All Angels

2 . St Michael and All Angels Laying of the foundation stone in 1924 Photo: St Michael and All Angels

3 . St Michael and All Angels Historical exhibition of photographs and newspaper cuttings from 1881 when a church was first proposed, up until the laying of the foundation stone Photo: St Michael and All Angels

4 . St Michael and All Angels The Bishop of Lewes arriving at the foundation stone, which is situated at the front of the church as it faces South Street Photo: St Michael and All Angels