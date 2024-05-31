Bishop Tufnell's summer fayre has a colour boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The PTA of Bishop Tufnell primary school in Felpham are this year adding a major bit of fun to it's annual summer fayre

On Friday 5th July, the parent's association at Bishop Tufnell CE Primary School known as POP (Parents of Pupils) will be adding a major bit of fun to its Summer Fayre. Alongside the traditional stalls to include refreshments, food & local crafters, PoP are organising its first ever Colour Run. This event would like to combine the message of health, fitness and most importantly, FUN.

It also becomes the first event that has been proudly sponsored by Middleton Sports Club. Whilst offering great fitness facilities to the local community and beyond , MSC also offers a great range of recreational, sport, wellbeing and social opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Colour Run will see children and those parents who dare, participate in a run around the school field track whilst being doused with brightly coloured, allergy free chalk and other surprises throughout! Medals are up for grabs to everyone who takes part as part of the Colour Run goody bag.

Bishop Tufnell

Regularly doing POP up events such as cookie and ice cream sales as well as book and pre-loved school uniform sales, the POP team are a very busy bunch , endlessly thinking of both new and exciting Ideas for the School and the community, whilst raising funds to enrich the school environment for the children.