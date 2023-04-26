Bishopstone community rail group leader named as official Coronation Champion

The chair of the community group restoring Bishopstone station to its former glory is celebrating after being named as one of the Coronation Champions. Barbara Mine has led the volunteers in the Friends of Bishopstone Station aiming to return the Grade II-listed building to its Art Deco state.

Barbara Mine, Friends of Bishopstone Station chair and Coronation Champion

Barbara, a retired motor sales executive living in Bishopstone, was nominated as a Coronation Champion by Southeast Communities Rail Partnership which aims to connect communities to their railways. The successful nomination means Barbara has been recognised by Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort as part of the official Coronation celebrations in conjunction with Royal Voluntary Service.

She said: “It’s an extraordinary honour to be named a Coronation Champion. Volunteers with the Friends of Bishopstone Station have worked incredibly hard to get to the point we are now with a fully functioning community hub that is growing in popularity within the local population. It is so heart-warming to have all my volunteering efforts recognised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news of the Coronation Champion award was published the day after Barbara had attended a reception for volunteers at No. 10 Downing Street.

Official recognition for Coronation Champions volunteers

The first phase of the building work at Bishopstone was completed last November when the community hub opened in the Old Parcel Room at the station on the Sussex Downs Line running from Seaford to Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Barkley, chair of Southeast Communities Rail Partnership, said: “Many congratulations on behalf of everyone at Southeast Communities Rail Partnership to Barbara Mine for being chosen as one of the volunteers to be named as Coronation Champions.

“She has led the team of volunteers at the Friends of Bishopstone Station in bringing a redundant station building back to life and it’s great that the new community hub is now so well-used thanks to her and her team’s tireless efforts. Barbara has been the driving force behind the project since 2016. The first phase of the restoration would not have got over the finish line without her at the wheel.

“We hope Barbara enjoys being part of the Coronation events and know this award is so richly deserved. She embodies the spirit of partnership working at the heart of Community Rail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the support of Her Majesty The Queen Consort, a passionate advocate of volunteering and President of Royal Voluntary Service, the Coronation Champions Awards were launched to recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country at this momentous point in history. Across the UK, 500 Champions dazzled the judging panel with the impact of their work, their inspirational stories and unwavering commitment to volunteering.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We were completely blown away by the response to the Community Champions Awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward. Our judges had a tough job selecting just 500 Champions from an array of thousands of inspirational individuals, who all deserve to be recognised and commended.

“Each of our Coronation Champions displayed a commitment and contribution that far exceeds any expectation and we’re overjoyed to honour and thank them during this exciting point in history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first phase of the restoration work at Bishopstone was completed with money, support and expertise from Department for Transport, Southern, Network Rail, Railway Heritage Trust, Community Rail Network, Southeast Communities Rail Partnership and many individuals and groups.