Blind couple pay tribute to help from St Leonards Asda staff

Gary and Mandy Robinson have been shopping at the store since it opened in 2010.

They wrote to the store to express how grateful they were for the help they have received, especially from staff Lorna Dyson and Kaleah Cumber.

Lorna normally helps them pick up their groceries every week but she recently went on holiday which required Kaleah to step-in.

Lorna Dyson, Mandy Robinson, Opal the guide dog, and Kaleah Cumber. Mandy recently wrote a letter to the Asda superstore in St Leonards to express her gratitude at the assistance received from Lorna and Kaleah.

Mandy said: “We were both extremely impressed by Kaleah's enthusiasm to help us both during the week and nothing seemed to be too much trouble for her.

"She took it all in her stride with an extremely calm approach, always ensuring she was placing the correct items in the trolley. She also ensured that we were put into the taxi home afterwards.

"We'd like to convey our thanks again to Lorna who helped to ensure that Kaleah felt confident and fully aware.

"We've been coming here for more than 10 years now and Lorna has helped us all that time. She knows what we like so could probably do our shopping without us being there! She's so good and she's become a good friend.

"It is fortunate that Asda have two extremely customer-focused members of staff who are a credit to the store, going above and beyond to ensure the best customer experience possible."

Kaleah said: "I've known them for some time now and always chat to them to them when they come into the store. We get on well, and I love their guide dog Opal too!

"When I was asked if I could help them with their shopping when Lorna was away I was only too happy to. It was really lovely of them to write in and thank me, it was so unexpected.”