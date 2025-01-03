Blocked fallout pipe which caused flooding in Bognor being cleared
Back on November 28 in 2024, a blocked outfall pipe caused severe flooding in Aldwick, near Bognor Regis, a spokesperson for Arun District Council confirmed.
Fish Lane and Aldwick Avenue were both flooded for several hours on November 28 following heavy rain in the area.
However, a blocked outfall pipe owned by Arun District Council contributed to the flooding.
A spokesperson for the council said at the time: "We know that it was important to resolve the issue and made arrangements to clear the outfall urgently. Because the outfall is in an intertidal zone, it makes clearance more complex requiring work to be co-ordinated around low tide.”
"The work was completed, flood levels significantly reduced, and the road opened."
Now, on January 3 2025, photos from a Freelance Sussex Photographer have shown works underway, and the Aldwick outfall pipe is currently being cleared.
Sussex World are approaching the council and southern water for further comment.
