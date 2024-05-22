Blooming marvellous donation by Ferring Nurseries to Blind Veterans UK Centre in Rustington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local family-owned Ferring Nurseries recently donated a collection of plants and compost to Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women, for their Rustington Centre of Wellbeing.

The donation of plants included strawberries, begonias, and fuchsias, were donated for blind veterans to plant outside their rehabilitation house at Rustington along with a donation of compost.

Second generation family member Joanne Crockford, who manages Ferring Nurseries said:

“Every year we give to local charitable causes. Plants and produce are something we can all enjoy and I am very pleased to offer some plants to help those that come to Rustington to adjust to their sight loss. Their staff do marvellous work.”

Alison Finneran from Blind Veterans UK accepts plant donation from young Oscar at Ferring Nurseries

Alison Finneran, an Occupational Therapist at the Rustington Centre of Wellbeing, accepted the generous donation on behalf of the charity.

The garden immediately outside the rehabilitation house is used as part of the charity’s wellbeing activities, as Alison explains:

“Gardening can bring a lot of pleasure and relaxation and that is no different for those with sight loss. With a little adjustment, anyone with sight loss can still enjoy a spot of gardening.

Alison’s role is to help blind veterans adjust to daily living with sight loss. The rehabilitation house plays a key part in this, helping blind veterans re-learn how to do everyday tasks, such as meal preparation and household chores.

Alison with two blind veterans and colleague Aaron planting out the donated plants.

Worthing resident and blind veteran Pete (93), on the far left, is staying at Rustington for some rehabilitation. He shared his views and his own gardening tip as they planted out some begonias:

“These are really nice plants. You can tell they are from a nursery, and I know Ferring Nurseries well. It’s really important to feed plants like this to bring them on.

Blind Veterans UK moved from their previous south coast centre at Ovingdean, Brighton last year with a small number of permanent residents. Although the centre is beginning to welcome visiting guests for holidays and rehabilitation, this will be phased over the coming weeks and months as there is still some ongoing building and landscaping work to complete.

If you are part of a group or organisation that would like to support the Rustington Centre of Wellbeing and the wider work of Blind Veterans UK, please contact [email protected] or visit blindveterans.org.uk/support.

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country, but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.