It’s Blue Monday, ‘the most depressing day of the year’, but Hastings has been named among the top happiest places to live in the county – here’s why.
Rightmove’s Happy at Home study, carried out last year, asked over 21,000 people how they feel about where they live.
The results show that having a sense of belonging to your local area is the most important contributor towards happiness, along with having a strong sense of community, and polite and friendly residents.
Below are some of the things that make Hastings the seventh-happiest place to live in Sussex, including its rich history, diverse culture and jam-packed calendar of fun, family events.
1. Hastings Old Town Carnival
Hastings Old Town Carnival has been a firm favourite in the town’s annual calendar since it started in 1968. Live music and street parties take place as part of the celebrations, in addition to resident’s favourite events including pram racing, tug o’ war, the Nearly on the Beach Concert and the gurning competition.
2. Fat Tuesday Festival
Hastings Fat Tuesday is the UK’s largest Mardi Gras festival. The event sees hundreds of musicians playing a wide variety of music in local pubs as well as a ball and colourful street parade. It is one of the most colourful and energetic events on the town’s calendar.
3. The seafront
The seafront is a treasured part of Hastings and is often packed with people when the weather is good. Research shows that living near the sea is linked to better mental health.
4. Hastings Week
The week marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hastings with a celebration of the town's rich history and diverse culture. The celebration sees the return of the Classic Car Show and the National Town Criers' Championship. There are also many guided heritage and history walks that take place throughout the week, in addition to a reenactment of the Battle of Hastings where 500 reenactors recreate the conflict. This is all culminates with the bonfire celebrations as the week comes to an end.
