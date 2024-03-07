Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He has been selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for the district at the next general election. And, he said: “I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Dave has played with the band Blur since its formation in 1988 and has been a keen supporter of the Labour Party since becoming a member in 2002.

In February 2008, he was selected by the Cities of London and Westminster Constituency Labour Party to stand against Conservative MP Mark Field at the 2010 general election but was defeated.

British band Blur drummer Dave Rowntree performs during the music festival Les Vieilles Charrues in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France, on July 14, 2023. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Blur – with keyboardist Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon, bassist Alex James, as well as drummer Dave Rowntree – are best known for popularising the Britpop movement.

The band – famed for the hit ‘Park Life’ – have won five Brit Awards out of 17 nominations, making them one of the most successful winners at the ceremony.

Dave spoke of his parliamentary hopes on X, posting: “I'm absolutely thrilled to have been selected as the Labour candidate for Mid Sussex! Now the work begins.”

But it prompted a response from television presenter, novelist and comedian Richard Osman, who grew up in Mid Sussex and attended Warden Park School in Cuckfield.

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has been selected as Labour parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Richard’s brother is musician Mat Osman, bass guitarist with the rock band Suede. Richard posted on X: “I'm afraid that Mid-Sussex will always be a Suede stronghold.”

In political terms, the district has in fact has always previously been seen as a safe seat for the Conservatives.

Current Mid Sussex Tory MP Mim Davies announced earlier this year that she was standing for the new seat of Grinstead and Uckfield following boundary changes.

