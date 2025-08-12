BMX event in Mid Sussex

Nikki, a Coach from Gosport BMX was available to offer coaching to children of all ages on Tuesday 12 August, at Burgess Hill BMX track off Maple Drive. The coaching was from 10.30am-12pm and 1-2.30pm, and proved as popular as ever, with the event being fully subscribed before the day.
The event celebrated it's 10th year, and enjoys the support on the Burgess Hill District Lions Club and other groups
See pictures of the event on the following pages.
1. Rock Up and Ride on Tuesday 12 August. SR2508126 Pic S Robards/Nationalworld
Rock Up and Ride on Tuesday 12 August. SR2508126 Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards
2. Rock Up and Ride on Tuesday 12 August. SR2508126 Pic S Robards/Nationalworld
Rock Up and Ride on Tuesday 12 August. SR2508126 Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards
3. Rock Up and Ride on Tuesday 12 August. SR2508126 Pic S Robards/Nationalworld
Rock Up and Ride on Tuesday 12 August. SR2508126 Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards
4. Rock Up and Ride on Tuesday 12 August. SR2508126 Pic S Robards/Nationalworld
Rock Up and Ride on Tuesday 12 August. SR2508126 Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards