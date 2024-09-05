A boat whose mast had snapped was rescued by volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI after receiving a distress call.

On Sunday, September 1, the RNLI rescued the vessel after receiving a distress call from Solent Coastguard regarding the yacht in Eastbourne bay.

Crew members were transferred from the dispatched Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) onto the yacht where it was found that one of the people onboard the vessel was suffering from seasickness.

An Eastbourne RNLI spokesperson said: “With the mast and sail suspended over the side of the vessel and dragging in the water, and with no way of pulling it back onboard, the decision was made to cut the mast free from the vessel.

A boat whose mast had snapped was rescued by volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI after receiving a distress call. Picture: watchandshoot_lifeboats

“The crew member suffering from seasickness was transferred onto the ILB and returned to the lifeboat station for further observation.

“With the Trent Class Lifeboat now on scene, the vessel was escorted into the safety of Sovereign Harbour with the two RNLI crew remaining on board.”