Body found by cliffs near Eastbourne

A man’s body was found by cliffs near Eastbourne, according to police.

Officers said emergency services were called to the cliffs at 9.45pm on Sunday, March 20, due to concerns for a person’s welfare.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The coastguard conducted a search of the scene and sadly the body of a man was found nearby. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Coastguard helicopter

“Enquiries are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Eastbourne’s RNLI crew said it also attended the incident to assist police and coastguards.