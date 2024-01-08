Body found in search for missing West Sussex man
A body has been found in the search for a missing 80-year-old man from West Sussex.
Sussex Police confirmed the sad news this afternoon (Monday, January 8).
"We are deeply sorry to report that Christopher, who had been reported missing from Upper Beeding on January 5, has been found deceased,” a statement read.
"His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
“Our thoughts are with Christopher’s loved ones at this tragic time.”