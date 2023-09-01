Bognor 10km raises nearly £2,500 for volunteer-run farm which provides support for veterans and SEND children

The farm, on Lower Bognor Road, runs extra-curricular agricultural workshops for children with Special Educational Needs (SEND) and provides pastoral support for armed forces veterans battling PTSD, among a range of other vital services. It’s hoped this latest cash injection will allow organisers to continue to provide, and even expand, their range of services.

Founded in 2020, the organisation was deeply affected by the pandemic in its early days, but has since moved from strength to strength, adding more animals to the farm and providing a diversity of services to the community.

Co-founder and director Shane Glasspool, alongside the rest of the farm staff, thanked the road race committee for its donation. “It’s been a fantastic journey being selected to be the Charity Partner of the Bognor Prom 10K. The funds received will be spent on farm maintenance which will benefit both children who attend our site and military personnel whether serving or a veteran,” he said.

Crimsham Farm acceps a cheque for £2,300. Photo: Paul Wells.

"The farm is going to expand later in the year with a new shop in the Bognor Regis Town Centre, so watch this space.”