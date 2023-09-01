Bognor 10km raises nearly £2,500 for volunteer-run farm which provides support for veterans and SEND children
The farm, on Lower Bognor Road, runs extra-curricular agricultural workshops for children with Special Educational Needs (SEND) and provides pastoral support for armed forces veterans battling PTSD, among a range of other vital services. It’s hoped this latest cash injection will allow organisers to continue to provide, and even expand, their range of services.
Founded in 2020, the organisation was deeply affected by the pandemic in its early days, but has since moved from strength to strength, adding more animals to the farm and providing a diversity of services to the community.
Co-founder and director Shane Glasspool, alongside the rest of the farm staff, thanked the road race committee for its donation. “It’s been a fantastic journey being selected to be the Charity Partner of the Bognor Prom 10K. The funds received will be spent on farm maintenance which will benefit both children who attend our site and military personnel whether serving or a veteran,” he said.
"The farm is going to expand later in the year with a new shop in the Bognor Regis Town Centre, so watch this space.”
Charity Liaison from the Bognor 10k committee David Paige added: “It has been an amazing journey with Crimsham Farm over the last year or so, despite only going since 2020 they have achieved so much so quickly, it has been a privilege to champion them as our charity partner for 2023's race, I wish them all the best going forward"