Bognor Age UK shop calls on community to Donate a Coat to raise funds

Donate a Coat is part of Age UK’s Spread the Warmth campaign.

The Age UK shop in Arun park is calling on locals to Donate a Coat as part of the Charity’s Spread the Warmth campaign. The Charity is encouraging people to donate any coats they no longer wear, along with other unwanted warm clothing, to their local Age UK shop to help raise much-needed funds to support older people.

Spread the Warmth aims to raise awareness of the challenges older people are facing during the colder months and rally support. Funds raised from the campaign will help ensure Age UK can continue to provide crucial services.

This includes a free national Advice Line, Telephone Friendship Service and The Silver Line Helpline, to those who are vulnerable and struggling this winter. Amber, Manager at the Age UK Arun park shop, said: “Winter is one of the toughest times for older people, which is why we are asking Bognor area to get involved and support our Donate a Coat appeal.

“Our shop is reliant on generous donations to keep the shelves stocked. The donated coats will be sold on to be loved again, helping to recycle and reduce waste, but also raising much-needed funds for Age UK’s work supporting older people this winter and all year round.

We’re also encouraging those who take part to join in on social media too, just share a photo of your coat, tag #DonateaCoat and Age UK, and nominate your friends and family to do the same!”

People can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up for Gift Aid. Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods, which does not cost a penny to anyone who donates,