Bognor baker's charity bake sale for Ukraine

A Bognor Regis baker is baking cupcakes in an effort to raise money for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal, which provides food, water, first aid and medicine to those affected by the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and the invading Russian army.

Costing £2 each, cupcakes will be available to purchase individually or in boxes of two, four, or six.

Organiser Beth Rayner said all funds raised will be donated straight to the Crisis Appeal. She, and the rest of her family, are covering the cost of ingredients themselves, in order to ensure the fundraiser is as successful as possible.

Baker Beth Rayner, 24

Miss Rayner has run Bakes and Cakes, a side business selling home made cupcakes, for some time and decided to fundraise when she heard the news about Ukraine.

"My partner is in the army and he's going out to Poland next month," the 24-year-old said. "England aren't involved in it at the moment but I feel like we're heading that way. I didn't want to just donate money because it wouldn't feel like I've done much. And I always do well with the cakes. If I advertise over the weekend, I always sell out, so this seems like a good way to do something with an actual purpose."

She will be taking orders throughout the week and baking the cakes for the weekend, allowing customers to collect their cupcakes from her home in Pembroke Way.

"It's so heart-breaking to see what's going on in Ukraine," Miss Rayner added. "So many people have lost their homes, they've lost everything. So even if I can donate a couple hundred quid, it might buy someone some nappies or some food. This way, I feel like I've done my part. I'm not in a position to bring someone over and house them, so if I can help someone a little bit, doing that is better than nothing."