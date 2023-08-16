The Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID) has spoken out against Arun District Council (ADC) proposals to assume control of a two-hour parking disc scheme in the town centre area.

Bognor Regis Town Centre. Photo: Connor Gormley

The current parking disc scheme, which allows retailers to sell parking discs worth two hours’ parking in the town centre for £2 at a small profit, is currently delivered by the BID. Due to expire at the end of the year, the scheme has been up for renewal since February – and recent reports suggest ADC could change the way it works.

A report published ahead of a Policy and Resources committee meeting at the town council next Monday has now revealed that ADC could transition to a virtual-only scheme by 2015, using the discs alongside virtual permits for a transitional one year period.

Although the published report proposes an emphasis on assisted self-serve or alternative provisions for elderly or otherwise vulnerable customers, those with smartphones would download an app and activate their two hours free parking virtually. The app will remind shoppers when their parking is nearly up, and offer them the opportunity to purchase additional parking via their phone, in order to extend their stay.

"By eliminating the need for customers to return to their vehicles to purchase additional tickets, we would be encouraging customers to spend additional time supporting local businesses uninterrupted,” the report says.

The vouchers will be valid for the same amount of time as the original cardboard discs and the price will not change. It is hoped that switching to a virtual system will reduce the environmental impact of producing, holding and storing the discs.

But the BID does not feel this proposed plan will lead to the best possible outcome for businesses, customers or residents. In a statement released earlier today, BID director Matthew Reynolds said: “This is a particularly challenging time for businesses and, as a Board, we do not think that the proposed changes to the way the scheme is delivered, and the speed at which they would be introduced represent the best interests of either businesses or the wider community. Our formal response reflects our concerns about the potential negative impact on footfall by moving to a scheme that excludes payment using cash and is more complicated for people without smartphones to access, without giving the wider community the opportunity to present their views.”

Bognor Regis business owner Paul Wells made many of the same points, adding: “Since it was introduced, the parking disc scheme has been one of the most successful initiatives ever brought into the town centre. It drives footfall into the town, and it’s a real asset to businesses like mine and it’s kept the town centre vibrant.

"There’s a cost of living crisis on at the moment, retail is a very hard environment, three major banks are closing, a big retailer could close, and then ADC want to start mucking around with a scheme that’s worked perfectly well for a number of years. I don’t see the thinking; if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!”