The care home’s Seize the Day initiative encourages residents to re-experience activities or events from the past or to do something they would like to do for the first time.

The home organised a minibus for eight to make the trip, including care assistants who went along to support the residents.

As part of the day out, a picnic was prepared by the chef at the home, which was enjoyed by all.

Residents and staff from Greenways at Marwell Zoo.

Joanne Mitchell, activity coordinator said: “I always ask residents what activities they want to do, and the zoo was a popular choice.

“Due to their need and sometimes lack of mobility, going abroad on holidays is out of the question, so we decided to do minibreaks close by instead.

“We had staff members and their families joining us on the day, and it was a very pleasant experience.

“The residents were really excited and there were plenty of smiles throughout the day.

The trip was organised following requests from several residents.

“It was a very hot day and we made sure we had essentials such as sunscreen and sun hats to keep us safe.

“It was a very successful trip, it is the first time we have done something like this, and I am already hoping to plan another one once I know what the residents want to do.