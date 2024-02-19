Bognor Father and son to run London marathon to help eye charity

Keith, left, with Kerry and Arthur

Their efforts come after Arthur, aged 16 months, was diagnosed with coloboma, a very rare issue in both eyes. The duo have already had pledges close to £4,000 on a funding page for the MACS network, which provides practical and emotional support for more than 3,000 members from over 1,000 families around the UK.

Kerry Hardwell aid: “Having this chance to run for MACS, a charity that is so close to our hearts is fantastic. Diagnosis day was a shock and what followed were days of loneliness and uncertainty for myself and my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Arthur was a tiny innocent little baby and we as parents couldn’t do a thing to help. We knew nothing about coloboma and what this meant for his future. We had so many unanswered questions and little knowledge on how to get answers.

We stumbled across MACS charity and joining really helped to pull us through some tough times mentally. Just being able to connect and relate to other families in the same situation was a relief. However, reading about the children with the same condition as our Arthur thrive in life is just amazing and we are forever grateful to have that community.

“Arthur is the most incredible little boy and we remain hopeful for his sight and just know he is going to achieve amazing things and already makes me so proud. One thing the doctor told us when my wife asked is there was anything we could do to help him ‘all he needs is love’ and he has that in abundance. So please help me raise money for a great cause, any donations big or small are really appreciated.”