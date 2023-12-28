Players and officials from Bognor Regis Town FC brought smiles to poorly children's faces when they paid a visit to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester to deliver some Christmas cheer.

The Rocks were on hand to dish out festive gifts on the ward to the delight of young patients and hospital staff – and even Nyewood Lane mascot Rocky Bear made a larger-than-life appearance.

It was the third year the Isthmian premier division outfit have visited the Chichester hospital and it came about once again thanks to Rocks supporters’ club chairman Ian Guppy and John Price, a former player at the club, who represents Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity for Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

