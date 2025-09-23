Bognor music festival in memory of former councillor celebrates record crowds

With international performers, local favourites, and a packed programme of music, dance, and family fun, the three-day festival proved why it has become one of the area’s most loved annual events.

Festival chairman Roger Nash described the 2025 edition as one of the most memorable to date, with visitors arriving from across the UK and overseas.

“It was fantastic to see so many people in Bognor Regis, from local families to visitors from overseas.

"The whole town really came alive for the weekend,” he said.

Some performers travelled from the United States, France and beyond, joining shanty groups, ukulele ensembles, and dance troupes from across the region.

Despite blustery conditions on Saturday that tested the marquees, the atmosphere stayed lively, and by Sunday the sunshine returned to round off the festival in style.

One of the biggest talking points was the use of Bognor Pier as a concert venue for the first time.

“Using the pier for the first time was a real highlight. The atmosphere was brilliant, and the feedback from performers and audiences was overwhelmingly positive,” said Roger.

Established favourites such as the Rox Bognorphenia Stage and the Southdowns Ukulele Festival also drew huge crowds. Street performances, craft markets and family shows added to the buzz across the town centre, turning Bognor Regis into a hub of culture and celebration.

"What makes this festival special is the mix of international talent with local groups and markets. It’s not just about the music, it’s about celebrating the whole community,” Roger explained.

This year’s festival also carried a special dedication to the late Jim Brooks, a much-loved councillor and champion of live music. He passed away back in January of this year.

His legacy was marked with Jim’s Irish Session at the William Hardwick, as well as the Jim Brooks Memorial Stage.

“Jim gave so much to this town and to live music in Bognor Regis. Dedicating this year’s festival to him felt like the perfect way to say thank you,” said Roger.

He added, “The memorial stage and Jim’s Irish Session were really emotional moments.

"You could feel how much he meant to everyone here. I think Jim would have been proud of what we achieved this year. His spirit was with us throughout the weekend.”

With dates already eyed up for 11 to 13 September 2026, the Southdowns Music Festival continues to grow.

1 . 20250920_111431.jpg Performers came from across the globe for the event. Photo: 2025 Southdowns Music Festival

2 . 2025 Southdowns Music Festival There was plenty of dancing going on too! Photo: 2025 Southdowns Music Festival

3 . Southdowns Music Festival Bognor Regis was filled with music, dance and celebration as the Southdowns Music Festival returned to the town. Photo: Southdowns Music Festival