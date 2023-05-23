Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton beaches retain prestigious Seaside Awards

Bognor Regis East and Littlehampton beaches have retained their prestigious Seaside Awards for 2023.
By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:33 BST

The awards, organised by Keep Britain Tidy, recognise beaches which are clean, safe, attractive and well-organised. A nationwide award, they are widely seen as a benchmark for quality in the UK and, in 2022, 128 beaches in England received the award.

Other Sussex beaches to win the prize include the Hastings Marina, Pelham Beach, Saltdean Beach, Brighton Central Beach and Hove Lawns Beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting on the awards, Arun District Councillor Shaun Gunner (Conservative) said: “This is great news for Arun and is a credit to everyone who works to maintain our beaches and keep them clean, tidy and safe.”

Most Popular
Bognor Regis beachBognor Regis beach
Bognor Regis beach

The news comes despite ongoing concerns that sewage releases along the coast have damaged bathing water quality in Arun District, with Cllr Gunner himself speaking out against Southern Water last year when Aldwick Beach was rated ‘poor’ by the Environment Agency.

Read more

Gunner: Southern Water 'need to step up' after Aldwick bathing water rated 'poor'

Related topics:Seaside AwardsLittlehamptonShaun Gunner