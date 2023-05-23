Bognor Regis and Littlehampton beaches retain prestigious Seaside Awards

The awards, organised by Keep Britain Tidy, recognise beaches which are clean, safe, attractive and well-organised. A nationwide award, they are widely seen as a benchmark for quality in the UK and, in 2022, 128 beaches in England received the award.

Other Sussex beaches to win the prize include the Hastings Marina, Pelham Beach, Saltdean Beach, Brighton Central Beach and Hove Lawns Beach.

Commenting on the awards, Arun District Councillor Shaun Gunner (Conservative) said: “This is great news for Arun and is a credit to everyone who works to maintain our beaches and keep them clean, tidy and safe.”

Bognor Regis beach

The news comes despite ongoing concerns that sewage releases along the coast have damaged bathing water quality in Arun District, with Cllr Gunner himself speaking out against Southern Water last year when Aldwick Beach was rated ‘poor’ by the Environment Agency.