Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb plants memorial cross in the House of Commons Constituency Garden of Remembrance
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Garden of Remembrance was opened by the Speaker of the House in 2021 and, each year, MPs plant a cross on behalf of the people in their constituency and to remember those who gave their lives in conflicts past and present.
"This year, with Eastern Europe as well as the Middle East facing serious wars, remembering those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedoms and the rule of law, is more important than ever,” he said.
He paid particular tribute to those veterans from Bognor Regis and Littlehampton: “It is important we all take time out of our busy lives to say a quiet thank you for the sacrifices made by so many people in the past and present to keep this country safe. Thank you. We will always remember.”