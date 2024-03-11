Turner's Pies took home awards from three categories at the British Pie Awards. Photo: Martin Elliott

The Sussex business, which dates back to 1933, took home prizes in the vegan pie, desert pie and meat and potatoes pie categories, beating out hundreds of other entries to take home the coveted accolades.

The business makes all of its pies from scratch using the finest ingredients and recipes almost a century old. They have branches in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Rustington, Broadwater and Petersfield. It also stock pies in Harrod’s; the nation’s most prestigious department store and operate a Pies by Post feature, which sees freshly baked pies shipped to homes all over the country.

The British Pie Awards, now in its sixteenth year, celebrate the best pies the nation has to offer, from the traditional, to the innovative, to the totally left of field, all across 24 different categories.

This year’s awards also sees the new addition of the Fusion Pie category, which combines the traditionally British pasty with flavour profiles inspired by international cuisine.

Matthew O’Callaghan, Chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “This year's awards have seen a wonderful celebration of the nation’s love of pies; the atmosphere has been amazing and the level of creativity is off the scale.”

“On Wednesday we got to try the phenomenal pie entries, and Turner’s Pies triumphed over incredibly tough competition in not one, not two but three categories. These awards celebrate the skill and ingenuity of British pie makers across the UK, and I’d like to congratulate them as a worthy winner.”

This is by no means the first award for Turner’s Pies. The bakery has taken home several prizes from the British Pie Awards in previous years; including the title of Supreme Pie Champion in 2018 and 2022.