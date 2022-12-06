A bank in Bognor Regis is running a donation station to support a charity with its Christmas appeal.

The station will be at Santander in the High Street until Saturday for those hoping to help the appeal.

The collection is for Sister’s House CIO which offers a range of support needs to women from all backgrounds facing all kinds of issues

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Santander spokesperson said: "We’ve had a donation station set up for the last few weeks and have had an amazing response from our local community.

The donation station at Santander, High Street, Bognor Regis

Advertisement Hide Ad