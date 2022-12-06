Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Bognor Regis bank holds donation station for local charity Christmas appeal

A bank in Bognor Regis is running a donation station to support a charity with its Christmas appeal.

By Nikki Jeffery
5 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 9:54am

The station will be at Santander in the High Street until Saturday for those hoping to help the appeal.

The collection is for Sister’s House CIO which offers a range of support needs to women from all backgrounds facing all kinds of issues

Hide Ad

A Santander spokesperson said: "We’ve had a donation station set up for the last few weeks and have had an amazing response from our local community.

Most Popular
The donation station at Santander, High Street, Bognor Regis
Hide Ad

"People have been donating toys and gifts, toiletries and sweet treats, that will then be sorted out for ‘gifting days’ for the families they support."

Santander