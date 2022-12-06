The station will be at Santander in the High Street until Saturday for those hoping to help the appeal.
The collection is for Sister’s House CIO which offers a range of support needs to women from all backgrounds facing all kinds of issues
A Santander spokesperson said: "We’ve had a donation station set up for the last few weeks and have had an amazing response from our local community.
"People have been donating toys and gifts, toiletries and sweet treats, that will then be sorted out for ‘gifting days’ for the families they support."