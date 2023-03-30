Edit Account-Sign Out
Bognor Regis BID to move into The_Track as POP! unit closes

The Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID) is moving office as of tomorrow (March 31), and setting up shop in The_Track, a co-working space in The Railway Station.

By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:24 BST

The move comes as the POP! unit, where the BID office was based, closes down after opening in February last year. It was introduced by Arun District Council to provide ‘flexible opportunities’ for new retailers to operate from a brick and mortar outlet in town centre. Although managed by BID team members, the outlet was organised and funded by Arun District Council and came at no cost to BID levy payers.

Discussing the move on Facebook, a BID spokesperson said: “Although some great work has been showcased, unfortunately the trial has evidenced that there is not enough demand to continue when the BID finishes its management.”

The BID will be based at The_Track from Monday, April 3.

Pop! Unit
Pop! Unit
Pop! Unit

Arun District Council has been contacted for comment.

BIDArun District Council