The move comes as the POP! unit, where the BID office was based, closes down after opening in February last year. It was introduced by Arun District Council to provide ‘flexible opportunities’ for new retailers to operate from a brick and mortar outlet in town centre. Although managed by BID team members, the outlet was organised and funded by Arun District Council and came at no cost to BID levy payers.
Discussing the move on Facebook, a BID spokesperson said: “Although some great work has been showcased, unfortunately the trial has evidenced that there is not enough demand to continue when the BID finishes its management.”
The BID will be based at The_Track from Monday, April 3.
Arun District Council has been contacted for comment.