Bognor Regis bookshop named one of Britain's most inspiring small businesses

The bookshop deals new, secondhand and antiquarian books out of a picturesque venue in the Bognor Regis Railway Station.

Owner Jason Passingham moved the shop to the Railway Station last year, after taking over in 2015. A historic business which spent more than fifty years in its original location on High Street, Mr Passingham felt the move was right for his growing business – and selection by the Small Business Saturday campaign proves him right.

“it really is humbling to have been selected to be in such a listing, especially after the past couple of years, which hit us and every other small business so hard,” he said. “To be included with such a fantastic line-up of small businesses, really does show that we, and other small, businesses around the county have so much to offer our High Streets and local communities as a whole.”

The Bognor bookshop will be profiled by the campaign on September 8, as part of the 100 day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

"“It’s fantastic to celebrate small firms just like Heygates Bookshop as part of our 10-year anniversary of the campaign,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK. “Over the past decade we have been able to spotlight dynamic businesses from across the nation, who remind us of the incredible tenacity and determination of small firms in this country.”