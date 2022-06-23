Bognor Regis bookshop voted best in Sussex

The bookshop, which deals in new and pre-loved books, was voted best bookshop in Sussex on Tuesday (June 21) as the results of this year’s Muddy Stiletto Awards were announced.

The news coincides with Independent Bookshop week, which celebrates booksellers throughout the UK and Ireland, and the news that Heygates has been recognised with a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice recommendation – all of which has put owner Jason Passingham in very high spirits indeed.

"I genuinely did not expect to win,” he said. “To be honest, even getting to the finals was like ‘wow’, and then to get through and win was even bigger. It’s so special because we’re nominated and voted for by the public. So it really does mean something, it’s not just one person’s opinion, it’s multiple people’s opinions.”

Heygates beat out rival bookshops in Hastings, Wadhurst, Steyning and Battle to take top prize and Mr Passingham will be heading to Aldingbourne Estate next month for an official awards ceremony. Victory in Sussex means he is also in with a chance of winning Muddy Stiletto’s national award, and, although he hopes the votes continue to pour in, Mr Passingham said getting this far is more than he hoped for.

"I know it’s a bit of a cliche to say something is ‘good for Bognor', but, if you think about it, if we businesses like ours are recognised as a ‘must-visit’ that’s going to draw people in, because they’ll think ‘oh, we’ll go have a look.’ And that can only benefit the town collectively.

"And hopefully it will help put Bognor on the map a bit more. People might start to think ‘oh maybe Bognor has things we weren’t aware of.’

The big news comes a year after Mr Passingham’s business moved from its original venue on High Street to the Railway Station – a big decision, but this week’s win has reaffirmed his confidence.

"When you change something that’s been a certain way for 50 years, you inevitably think ‘have I done the right thing? is it worth it? have I done what customers wanted?’ and it would appear that yes I have, because all of a sudden, over the last few days, everything’s come flooding in. It’s been stunning.”